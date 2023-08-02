Anderson annex closer to new owner

Unoccupied for the last 18 months, the Grimes County Annex in Anderson may soon have a new owner. Grimes County Commissioners Court met in Executive Session Friday, July 14, 2023, as permitted by Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code and voted unanimously to accept an earnest money contract for the metal building.

According to Grimes County Attorney Jon C. Fultz’s office, while commissioners accepted Anderson Baptist’s Church earnest money contract for the list price of $599,000, the item must come back to Commissioners Court for final approval following completion of the survey and other requirements related to the sale of property.

For decades, the Annex housed the county auditor, district clerk, tax assessor- collector and treasurer but it may be remembered best as the home of Grimes County Commissioners Court. Many a retiree regularly attended commissioners court, keeping a watchful eye on those elected to conduct county business, and witness Grimes County history in the making.

The County’s initial plan during the construction phase of the new Grimes County Justice and Business Center, 270 FM 149 West, was to remodel the Annex and relocate Road & Bridge, 9-1-1 Addressing/Environmental and Adult Probation there to consolidate county services and then divest itself of the remaining buildings. Moving Adult Probation from Navasota would also save the County approximately $3,000 per month in rent but by the time the Justice Center was complete and commissioners refocused on the Annex, turnover in building maintenance and substantial growth in the County made it apparent that the Annex was limited in meeting future needs. Commissioners made the decision in June 2023 to sell the facility.