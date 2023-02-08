Commissioners hear request for juror safety, security

At the Feb. 1 Regular Meeting of Grimes County Commissioners Court, 506th Judicial Judge Gary Chaney and Pct. 3 Constable Wes Male discussed the need to add a secure outside rest area to the jury room.

According to Male, security-wise, if jurors have to leave their secure area because their restrooms are full, to take a smoke break or for other reasons, they can become exposed to witnesses, victims, and families of both victims and defendants. Legally speaking, a juror approached by one of these individuals could prompt a mistrial.

Chaney said, “You just don’t want the perception of it but you sure as heck don’t want there to be an interaction because the person doesn’t get a fair trial. It’s pretty imperative that we always keep the jurors separate.”

Building Maintenance Manager Rodney Floyd estimated just under $30,000 to replace the jury room window with a door leading to a 10x10-foot covered patio bounded on one side by the exterior wall of the inmate security walkway with privacy fencing on the two remaining sides.

Chaney’s request was placed on the Feb. 15 agenda.

CHI Grimes agreement pending

Commissioners postponed action on an amended lease agreement with CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital until March 1.

According to County Attorney Jon C. Fultz, the original lease was a five-year term with two 5-year renewals which expired last week. Citing the hospital’s benefit to the county, Fultz reminded the court that failure to use the property as a hospital would cause the property to revert to the grantors.

In addition to CHI’s request for language changes related to hospital policy or regulatory provisions, the agreement would address rent increases.

Fultz said, “We had a provision for an increase in rent that would have been based on the Consumer Price Index...putting a 2% escalator in there such that every year the rent goes up 2%. Currently the rent is $49,000 a month.”

Since CHI’s last response had just been received, Fultz suggested the court allow more time for review by he and liaison Commissioner Barbara Walker.

PSVFD ups tier level

Commissioners approved Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly’s request to amend the County’s 2022-2023 firefighting services contract with the Plantersville-Stoneham Volunteer Fire Department for reaching Tier 4 standards. This will increase their county funding from $35,000 per year paid quarterly to $40,000. The motion included an effective date of Feb. 1 and named the county judge as signatory.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included the Treasurer’s list of claims and bills, payroll, budget amendments and/or line-item transfers, December Monthly Report, Grimes County Fourth Quarter Investment Report and approval of two electrical line installation permits for MidSouth on CR 215.

•Keith Treadway with McCreary Veselka Bragg & Allen presented a report on the County’s delinquent tax collections.

•Approved a statement of support for CHI St. Joseph EMS’ request to the Texas Department of State Health Services for a waiver to contract with Concord EMS, Inc. for ambulance services, and authorized the county judge as signatory.

•Received an update via Zoom from Building Maintenance Manager Rodney Floyd on status of repairs to the jail and Justice Center, remodel of the Pct. 1 annex and electricity to the animal shelter.

•Approved authorizing Treasurer Tom Maynard to advertise for proposals for County Depository.

•Approved IT Director Gregg Cannon’s request for two hours of emergency pay for Andrew Duncan for work performed Jan. 8, 2023.

•Tabled action of use of old county clerk building by Grimes County Historical Commission. See related story on page 1.

•Approved slate of 2023-24 Grimes County Historical Commission officers: Mary Ann Waters, chair; Andrew Duncan, vice chair; Kathy Wells, secretary; Susan Boudreaux, treasurer.

•Tabled action on after-hours use of historic courthouse. See related story on page 1.

•Approved HR Director Talitta Coleman’s recommendation to award salary compensation study to HRCC with cost not to exceed $50,000.

•Approved 2023 Affordable Care Act Reporting and Tracking Service (ARTS) renewal with the Texas Association of Counties and authorized the county judge as signatory.

•Approved hiring professional engineering consultants, Goodwin Lasiter and Strong, for the 2023-24 Texas Department of Agriculture grant program and authorized the county judge as signatory.

•Approved a communication line installation permit for MidSouth on multiple roads in Pct. 2.

•Engineer Harry Walker presented the Road & Bridge Report.

•Approved County Clerk Vanessa Burzynski’s request to preserve three Probate Index books and one 1850s Deed book at a cost of $5,230.86.

•Approved a motion to deny petition for Grimes County Emergency Services District No. 2. See related story.

•No action was taken regarding Commissioners Court agendas, ARPA expenditures or the Strategic Plan.

Meetings may be viewed in their entirety at https://www.facebook.com/GrimesCountyCourtHouse.

Burn Ban: The burn ban remains lifted.