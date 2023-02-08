LOUIS CHARLES TAYLOR 1952 – 2023

I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." - II Timothy 4:7

Services for Louis Charles Taylor were 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Truevine Missionary Baptist Church (1005 Nolan St) in Navasota. Interment was at Little Flock Cemetery.

Louis Charles Taylor, 70, was born in Washington, Texas on March 1, 1952 to the late Irene Wells and Hubert Taylor. He attended Navasota High School and was a devoted employee of Interstate Forge for 30 years. He was a Member of the Saint Matthews Baptist Church, where he accepted Christ at an early age, then joined Little Flock Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor James Lee Sr. Louis later joined Pleasant Grove Baptist Church as a Deacon under the leadership of Pastor George Ward until his death.

On March 14, 1975 Louis was united in holy matrimony to Annie Taylor. The Lord blessed them with two children, Derrick and Justin Taylor. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, he transitioned from this life.

Louis is proceeded in death by his parents Hubert and Irene Wells; four brothers, Hubert, James, Willie, and Robert Taylor; four sisters, Louise, Nettie, Joerene, and Alberta.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Annie Taylor of 48 years; two sons, Derrick Taylor (Kim, and Justin Taylor (Jasmine); one grandson, JaDarius Taylor; sister; Annie Mae Hayes; sisters in law, Estella Taylor (Robert}, and Ethel Sauls (Johnny}; brothers-in law, Willie Spriggs (Paula), and James Spriggs (Marilyn}; God-daughters, Denisha Ford, and Shakara Spriggs; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Serving as Pallbearers were Jacolby Stokes, Mark Jefferson, Thomas Sweed, Kevin Spriggs, Cedric Collins, Jordan Jefferson, Asian (AJ) Ford Jr., and Will Spriggs. Honorary Pallbearers were Brian Jefferson, Shawn Taylor, Ken Taylor, James Spriggs, Malcolm Spriggs and Johnnie Taylor Sr.

The family of Louis Taylor would like to express their gratitude to all of you for your many acts of kindness, prayers, texts, calls, visits, and expressions of comfort during our time of bereavement. Special thanks to Mrs. Alice Sargent and Psalms Funeral Home.

Arrangement entrusted to Psalms Funeral Home in Navasota.