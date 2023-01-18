Construction causes delays and safety concerns

Construction delays on Texas 6 in Navasota have drivers and city officials frustrated.

A TxDOT contractor, Talbran Enterprises LLC, began a construction project on the northbound Texas 6 Navasota River bridge. According to Tx-DOT, the project will address multiple maintenance issues as well as replace the bridge rail. The project is being worked on in two phases with only one northbound lane open at a time.

Phase one will replace the bridge rail on the west side of the highway with the left lane closed. Phase two is replacing the rail on the east side of the highway with the right lane closed to traffic. In a TxDOT press release issued Jan. 5, it states for both phases, the northbound ramp from Business 6 to Texas 6 will be closed with a detour along southbound Texas 6 to the intersection of FM 3090, where traffic will be able to turn onto northbound Texas 6.

TxDOT stated with favorable weather, the $845,000 maintenance project is expected to last 4 months and will increase the longevity of the bridge.

Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks is frustrated with the lack of communication from TxDOT. “For the past year I’ve focused on communication and building relationships,” he explained. “On a monthly basis, our team meets virtually with the Tx-DOT Bryan District staff to discuss issues, concerns, and projects in our area. After our December meeting, the City of Navasota only became aware of this project via a concerned resident noticing a sign board placed on N. LaSalle.”

Weeks said at that time TxDOT allowed their contractor to start the project and they implemented their traffic control detours. “The City reached out to the local TxDOT office and was told about the project. Ultimately, it took several calls and emails from our team to make contact with TxDOT Bryan District and receive details about the project,” stated Weeks. “The latest letter detailing the project lasting up to four months has never been discussed with our team.”

The delays are a cause of concern for Weeks on a personal level as well. “Having a son going to Texas A&M University, I understand the frustration of those traveling northbound because I too have spent my fair share of time waiting in traffic.”

Weeks hopes TxDOT will expedite this project as well as provide The City with better communication and an improved traffic control plan. “This morning [Jan. 17] with the dense fog, our public safety officers (police and firefighters) were stretched thin due to multiple accidents at the 3090/ HWY 6 intersections where north bound Business 6 Traffic is being detoured. As a result of the detours, our level of service to our residents in terms of public safety is minimized due to the increased incidents.”

Alternate Routes

Alternate routes are available for travelers that want to bypass delays. Northbound traffic may choose one of two routes that may increase miles traveled but should cut down drive time.

Navasota drivers may choose to take Texas 90 east to Roans Prairie and turn left onto Texas 30. Drivers may choose to travel through Allen Farm and Millican by traveling west on Texas 105 toward Brenham, turn right on FM 159 continue to Texas 6. Use caution when driving either alternate route, especially FM 159, roads are undivided only two lanes with sharp curves.

For more information about TxDOT projects, contact Bobby Colwell, Bobby. Colwell@txdot.gov or call 979-7789764.