Cypress man killed in Singleton accident

SINGLETON – A 22-yearold Cypress man was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle accident near Singleton.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary investigation indicates around 6:45 p.m., Jan. 15, a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Texas 90 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. The vehicle skid sideways into the grass ditch, rolled over and struck a tree.

The driver, Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Chris Acord.

The accident remains under investigation.