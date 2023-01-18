Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Two killed on Hwy. 90
Next article
Construction causes delays and safety concerns
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 3 days ago
Last updated 2 days ago
Read so far

Cypress man killed in Singleton accident

Matthew Ybarra - Managing Editor
matthew.ybarra@navasotaexaminer.com
January 18, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text

SINGLETON – A 22-yearold Cypress man was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle accident near Singleton.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated the preliminary investigation indicates around 6:45 p.m., Jan. 15, a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Texas 90 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. The vehicle skid sideways into the grass ditch, rolled over and struck a tree.

The driver, Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Chris Acord.

The accident remains under investigation.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2023