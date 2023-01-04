Contraband discovered at trustee camp

A large amount of contraband was discovered at a local prison.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice issued a statement via Twitter Dec. 29. According to TDCJ officials, a large bag of contraband was discovered at the pond behind the trusty camp at O.L. Luther Unit in Navasota Dec. 19.

The bag contained approximately 8.6 ounces of K2, tobacco, and 20 smartphones and phone chargers. The investigation is ongoing.