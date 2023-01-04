Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Contraband discovered at trustee camp

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
January 04, 2023 - 00:00
    Courtesy photo Contraband was discovered at a trustee camp at the O.L. Luther Unit in Navasota.

A large amount of contraband was discovered at a local prison.

 

Texas Department of Criminal Justice issued a statement via Twitter Dec. 29. According to TDCJ officials, a large bag of contraband was discovered at the pond behind the trusty camp at O.L. Luther Unit in Navasota Dec. 19.

 

The bag contained approximately 8.6 ounces of K2, tobacco, and 20 smartphones and phone chargers. The investigation is ongoing. 

