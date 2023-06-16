Contract worker rescued at Mid-South

Texas heat may have taken a toll on a contract employee who had to be rescued by local fire departments Thursday afternoon.

Navasota Fire Department responded to Mid-South Synergy, 7625 Highway 6 North in Navasota, around 4:39 p.m. June 15. The caller reported an employee on the communications tower approximately 300 feet in the air suffering from possible heat-related illness. NFD requested assistance from Bryan Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team.

Upon arrival Navasota Firefighters and Navasota Police spoke with the tower crew leader who said two employees, who were both third-party contractors from Brazos Electric Cooperative, were on the tower and one was in and out of consciousness. A Navasota firefighter ascended the tower and located the two employees, one who was unconscious.

Bryan Fire arrived and assumed rescue operations. The crew member was lowered to the ground using a ropes system and was transferred to St. Joseph EMS for treatment at 7:28 p.m. The member was then transported by Air Med 12 to a local hospital. The other employee was uninjured and descended from the tower on his own.

The rescue was a joint effort with multiple agencies assisting including NFD, NPD, Bryan Fire Department, Bryan Fire Marshal’s Office providing drone operations, St. Joseph EMS and PHI Air Med 12.