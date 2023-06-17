Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect

The manhunt continues for an armed robbery suspect wanted out of Hempstead.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot black male in his early 20’s and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen in a Grimes County wearing a white shirt and shorts.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday evening, Hempstead Police requested assistance from Navasota Police Department. HPD was pursuing the suspected vehicle on Texas 6 northbound from Waller County.

Navasota Police successfully spiked the vehicle tires bringing the vehicle to a stop on Texas 105 East near CR 410. The suspect evaded on foot and into the woods.

An extensive search including helicopters, K-9 units and door-to-door engagements was conducted.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect are urged to contact Navasota Police, 936-825-6450 or Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-873-2151. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.