Published 2 days ago
Last updated 2 days ago
Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect

By Matthew Ybarra
June 17, 2023 - 14:37
News
The manhunt continues for an armed robbery suspect wanted out of Hempstead.

 

The suspect is described as a 6-foot black male in his early 20’s and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen in a Grimes County wearing a white shirt and shorts.

 

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday evening, Hempstead Police requested assistance from Navasota Police Department. HPD was pursuing the suspected vehicle on Texas 6 northbound from Waller County. 

 

Navasota Police successfully spiked the vehicle tires bringing the vehicle to a stop on Texas 105 East near CR 410. The suspect evaded on foot and into the woods.

 

An extensive search including helicopters, K-9 units and door-to-door engagements was conducted. 

 

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect are urged to contact Navasota Police, 936-825-6450 or Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-873-2151. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. 

 

