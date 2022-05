Anderson-Shiro senior receiver Auston Cooper signed his letter of intent to continue his education and football career for the Geneva College Golden Tornadoes in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. Owl Athletic Director and Football Head Coach, Brad Hodges, said hours of hard work, dedication and sacrifice on the field and in the classroom led to this moment. Pictured with Auston are his dad Michael, mom Amy and brother Peyton. Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra