Law enforcement receive simulators

EXAMINER PHOTO BY ANA COSINO
  • Article Image Alt Text

Examiner photo by Ana Cosino: Grimes County True Blue Foundation received a donat ion from the Mungia Family to provide Laser Shot Simulators to law enforcement in Grimes County. The simulators allow officers to train with weapons that are vital in shoot and no shoot scenarios. Simulators will be stored at Grimes County Sheriff's Office however, they are available for use by all law enforcement departments in Grimes County. The simulators were presented Tuesday, April19.

