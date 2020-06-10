County renews lease for adult probation office

Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Wednesday, June 3, and broadcast via Facebook Live. All commissioners were present and observing social distancing policies. County Judge Joe Fauth reminded all that the number of people in the courtroom is limited to 10.

Adult probation lease renewed

Commissioners approved a lease renewal for property at 318. N. LaSalle in Navasota for the Grimes County Adult Probation Department. The terms of the lease with landlord Kathy Fultz are for 18 months beginning July 1, 2020, and ending Dec. 31, 2021, at $2,400 per month. County Attorney Jon C.

County Attorney Jon C. Fultz said, “Judge Fauth asked me to prepare a lease for a proposed term of 18 months, believing that might be necessary before a move of Adult Probation.”

Fauth explained changing the lease’s term from 12 to 18-months, saying, “If we look at our building schedule, we hope that the new facility is completed sometime around March or April 2021. Then the plans are to move Adult Probation from the Navasota location back here to Anderson, Texas, but put them in the annex building. It’s going to be on the end where Veteran’s Services, HR and the District Clerk are currently located. That area will be transfigured to accommodate Adult Probation.”

Variance request approved

Commissioners approved a variance to platting requirements requested by property owner Bruno Maciejeski on behalf of Tempus Power Management, an electrical infrastructure development company which cleans power for the power grid.

According to Maciejeski’s request, the proposed land sale of 12.5 acres does not involve residential development, or the installation of water lines or an on-site sewer and will be “dedicated to building electrical infrastructure.”

Attorney Fultz added that it will be an unmanned facility which will tie into the lines at Tenaska, and in his judgement, the variance will not “impair the rights of the public, or specifically, a private individual or entity involved in this transaction.”

Some permits move to Consent Agenda

Responding to Road & Bridge Engineer Harry Walker’s desire to “streamline and unclog” the commissioners court agenda, commissioners approved a change that will allow routine permits to be placed on the Consent Agenda.

Walker’s original request was to allow approval of routine permits, specifically water and wastewater line installation permits, electric line Installation permits, communication line installation permits and renewals for Special Road Use & Indemnity Agreements, to be granted by the Road & Bridge Engineer rather than come before commissioners court.

Discussed were the organizational structure of county government, accountability, public perception, documentation, and the need for all commissioners to be aware of permit requests countywide.

Among the options suggested by Attorney Fultz were the creation of a committee such as Planning & Zoning, or R&B engineer approval be accompanied by that of the commissioner in whose precinct the permit is requested or placing it on the Consent Agenda. The Consent Agenda allows commissioners to discuss and approve items individually, if necessary.

Burn ban

The burn ban remains lifted.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda Items that included Treasurer’s list of claims and bills, payroll, the April monthly report and budget amendments/ line item transfers.

•Approved a water line installation permit request by Wickson Creek SUD for a 1-inch waterline on CR 180 with the county judge as signatory.

•Approved a water line installation permit request by Wickson Creek SUD for a 6-inch line and 10-inch casing on CR 174 with the county judge as signatory.