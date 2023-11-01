County wish list includes engineer by Christmas

Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth III expressed hope that the County will have a new Road & Bridge Engineer by Christmas. Commissioners met in Special Meetings Thursday, Oct. 19 and Monday, Oct. 23, conducting closed session interviews with four candidates. According to Fauth, the court interviewed three candidates the first day and one the second day.

Fauth said, “No action was taken other than we all concluded any one of the four would do a very good job. We decided to call two back for a second interview Nov. 2. Hopefully, we will make them an offer by Nov. 3 and have someone on board by Dec. 1. That’s the plan.” The position as chief overseer of Grimes County roads became vacant Sept. 30 when Harry Walker, the longest serving R&B engineer since the County’s conversion to the unit system in 2000, retired after six-plus years.

Walker gave notice during the 2022-23 budget talks; however, after a disappointing response to recruitment efforts through normal channels, a search committee was formed in late summer 2023 to research professional recruitment firms. On Sept. 20, the court approved agreements with L.K. Jordan & Associates, Crawford Thomas Recruiting and Murray Resources search firms and added Ameritek Staffing, Inc. Oct. 4.

On Oct. 10, commissioners appointed R&B Executive Assistant Patti Ermis, a 16-year employee, as Interim R&B Administrator until the engineer’s position is filled.