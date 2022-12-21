Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Suspect assaults GC Deputies
Next article
Parading all over the county
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 1 day ago
Last updated 17 hours ago
Read so far

Cracked out, crack out

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
December 21, 2022 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    RICHARDSON

A naked man was reported walking and screaming in the middle of the roadway near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 379 and Foster Street Wednesday, Dec. 14.

 

Officers responded to the welfare check at approximately 10:30 p.m. and located 41-year-old Marcus Richardson of Navasota was under the influence of narcotics. 

 

Richardson’s clothing was recovered from the roadway and inside the clothing, officers located crack cocaine. Richardson was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor, and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram), a State Jail Felony.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2022