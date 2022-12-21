Suspect assaults GC Deputies

IOLA – A welfare concern of two infants led to the assault of Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies Friday, Dec. 16.

Deputies were dispatched to an address off of County Road 113A, at approximately 9:40 p.m. in reference to a welfare concern of two infants. Prior to their arrival, deputies were advised the suspect, 24-year-old Taylor Stabler, departed the location and was believed to be going to his residence in Iola.

Stabler’s vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted. During the traffic stop Stabler became noncompliant. He refused to provide identification along with other information to deputies and refused to exit the vehicle.

After deputies negotiated for approximately 20 minutes, deputies developed a plan to use a spare key fob to enter the vehicle and extract Stabler. As the vehicle was unlocked, Deputy Peck grabbed the suspect, who in-turn grabbed Deputy Peck by his vest and pulled him into the vehicle.

Deputy Pavlock intervened attempting to pull Deputy Peck out of the vehicle. Stabler, still holding onto Deputy Peck, exited the vehicle and struck Deputy Peck twice on the face. Stabler then turned on Pavlock striking him in the face and on the back of his head.

Deputy Spears tackled Stabler to the ground. The suspect attempted to bite the deputies and was “drive stunned” multiple times.

Stabler was arrested and booked into the Grimes County Jail charged with two Second-Degree Felony counts of Assault on a Peace Officer/Judge and Resisting Arrest Search or Transport, a Class A misdemeanor. He remains in jail on a $105,000 bond.