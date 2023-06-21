Crash victim falls from bridge

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating an accident resulted in a Plano woman falling off the Navasota River Bridge.

Troopers responded to the Navasota River Bridge on Texas 105 West for a single-vehicle crash June 18, around 8:45 p.m. Sabrina Burton, 24 of Plano was traveling westbound in a 2015 Jeep Renegade when her vehicle struck the right guardrail, went across the highway and struck the left guardrail. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it is unclear what caused her to strike the guardrail.

The crash was observed by Washington County EMS and Ruiz said as they approached the vehicle, the driver climbed out of the driver-side window then fell off the Navasota River Bridge.

Burton was air-lifted to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan in critical condition. Burton’s stepsister, Myles Hunt, said Burton suffered fractures throughout her body but did not have any internal bleeding. She said it is truly a miracle she can even walk stating her bones broke in a perfect way. Hunt said Burton has been able to talk and is walking with the nurses help. While recovering she is surrounded by family and friends.