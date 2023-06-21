GARY HAMPTON BISCHOFF 1958 – 2023

Gary Hampton Bischoff departed this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on June 14, 2023. He was 64 years old and was born in Jacksonville, Florida on July 2, 1958.

Upon graduation from Scarborough High School in 1976 Gary joined the United States Coast Guard where he served his country proudly. After being stationed in both Alaska and Hawaii, Gary was honorably discharged in 1983 where he went onto serve his church, Greenspoint Baptist, as Youth Minister.

Gary later began his career in the Health, Safety and Environmental Science field but his true passion was Firefighting. Over the course of his 30-year Firefighting/ EMS career, Gary held many different titles and certifications such as Fire Chief, Training Lieutenant, and even Fire Marshal.

Outside of work and firefighting, Gary was an active member of Grace-Point Fellowship Baptist Church. He served as a Deacon, founding member of the church Safety Team and children’s ministry volunteer. He enjoyed leading recreation in Awanas every Wednesday night as well as attending preteen camp as a counselor for 13 years. As you can see, the wellbeing of others was truly the heart of this beloved man. He poured himself into the service of those who needed him.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Bob Alvin Bischoff, Francis Earlene Bischoff; brother, Bobby Bischoff; and his granddaughter, Sadie Hampton Ladd.

He is survived by his wife Chris Bischoff; two daughters, Erin Hughes and Jenny Ladd; and sister, Darlene Landry. Gary was married to the love of his life Christina Ellen McElroy Bischoff for 39 years as of April 21. They had two daughters: Erin Bischoff Hughes and husband Dillon, and daughter, Jenny Bischoff Ladd and husband Drew. They have 4 grandchildren this side of Heaven, Grant Loy Ladd, Ella Grace Hughes, Henry Hampton Ladd and Eli Jackson Hughes.

The Memorial for Gary will be held at GracePoint Fellowship Baptist Church, 426 Corporate Woods Drive, in Magnolia onFriday, June 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Gary would have wanted donations to the new Children’s Building at GracePoint Fellowship Church. Donations should be noted for the Building Fund - Gary Bischoff Memorial and mailed to 6066 FM 1488, Suite 148-515, Magnolia, TX 77354.