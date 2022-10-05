Crawford sentenced for sex crimes

ANDERSON – A Grimes County Jury found John Desmond Crawford guilty of two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Indecency with a Child. He was sentenced to 24-years in prison.

The jury made the ruling Thursday, Sept. 29, with 12th District Court Judge David Moorman presiding over the trial.

On April 8, 2019, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two sisters, both juveniles, being sexually assaulted. Grimes County Investigator, Lt. James Ellis, conducted the investigation.

Through interviews, it was determined Crawford picked up the two females, who he met at church camp, from their home Wednesday afternoon, July 4, 2018. Crawford, age 19 at the time, stopped at several locations in Navasota then drove to a location off of Farm-to-Market Road 1748. While parked near railroad tracks, Crawford had sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old inside his vehicle.

The 13-year-old sister awakened to Crawford groping her breasts. During the early morning hours Thursday, July 5, Crawford sexually assaulted the 13-year-old in the backseat while her sister was away from the vehicle.

Assistant Attorneys, Courtney Cain and Meagan Callaham, presented evidence of the sex offenses during the trial, including a confession obtained by Lt. Rebecca Salazar with Texas Department of Public Safety.

On Friday, Sept. 30, during the sentencing portion of the trial, the jury heard testimony from the victim about trauma she suffered after being sexually assaulted. The jury sentenced Crawford to a total of 24 years. Following a motion from The State, Judge Moorman ordered the sentences for counts I, 10 years (Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child) and count II, 10 years (Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child) to be stacked and count III, 4 years (Indecency with a Child) to run concurrently.

“Today, the victim in this case received justice and can begin to finally move on with her life,” said Grimes County Assistant District Attorney Courtney Cain. “I am grateful the jury listened carefully to the evidence and found John Desmond Crawford guilty on all counts. I am grateful for the prison sentence Desmond Crawford received.”

Crawford was taken into custody immediately in the courtroom and is awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He had no prior criminal record and will have to register for the remainder of his life as a sex offender.