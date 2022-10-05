Voter registration ends Oct. 11.

The final day to register to vote for the November 2022 General Election is Monday, Oct. 11. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and ends Friday, Nov. 4. Early voting locations are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with extended hours Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The final day to apply for a Ballot by Mail is Oct. 28.

Early voting locations

• Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Anderson; • Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Dr., Navasota; Election Day Locations

• Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Anderson; • Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Dr., Navasota;

• Iola Community Center, 7264 Main St., Iola;

• Progressive Center, 615 W. Virginia St. Navasota; • Plantersville Town Hall, 11335 Lodge Ln., Plantersville;

• White Hall Community Center, 14536 FM 362, Navasota;

• Bedias Community Center, 3652 Main St., Bedias; • Richards VFD, 1136 FM 149 E., Richards;

• Keith Community Center, 8808 CR 172, Iola;

• Todd Mission City Hall, 21716 FM 1774, Todd Mission; *Grimes County voters can vote at any open location during early voting and election day. Notable items on the November General Election ballot include the races for Texas Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller of Public Accounts, Commissioner of the General Land Office, Commissioner ofAgriculture, Railroad Commissioner, Justice Supreme Court Place 3, 5 and 9, and many more.

Locally, Richards Independent School District has a race for Board of Trustee positions.

The Grimes County Elections Guide, produced by The Examiner, will be published in the Oct. 19, edition of The Examiner. If you would like to advertise in the special section, call The Examiner office, 936-825-6484.

For more information about Grimes County Elections, visit www.grimescountytexas. gov or call 936873-4422 or 936-873-4425.