Crime Stoppers treats law enforcement for National Police Week

The Grimes County Crime Stoppers, Inc. sent a special thanks to Grimes County law enforcement personnel in recognition of National Police Week. Now through May 31, law enforcement personnel may purchase coffee or another beverage or treat valued up to $3 at four participating Grimes County businesses.

Coupons presented to the Navasota Police Department, Todd Mission Police Department, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County district attorney’s office, Grimes County constables and the Texas Department of Public Safety may be redeemed at Kott’s Café in Anderson or at 4141 Coffeehouse, Classic Rock Coffee House & Kitchen or Louisa’s Cache in Navasota.

Recognizing the fallen

National Police Week occurs every May and will be observed this year from May 11-17. The National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund commemorates it with live, in person events and the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum in Washington, DC, will hold ceremonies, including the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil Friday, May 13, to honor the fallen officers whose names have recently been added to the Memorial.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

National Police Week is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America’s law enforcement community.