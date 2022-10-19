Grimes County has always offered curbside voting to voters that are unable to enter a polling place and vote traditionally. Duo Gos are a simple adaptation to the current Hart InterCivic Verity equipment that allows staff the ease of use and mobility for voters who need curbside voting. The new equipment is lighter and makes it easier for staff to transport the machine outside to the vehicle of a disabled voter for voting.

Weighing around 15 pounds, the machine is prepped inside the polling location, and then once the curbside voter is checked in, the machine is loaded with the voter’s ballot style and brought out securely by election staff to the waiting voter. The voter can build their ballot and print it while still in their car. Once printed they will secure the ballot with election staff, who will then bring the ballot and the machine back inside the polling location to be scanned and counted. It’s the SAME equipment, just a lighter carrying case and printer “I’m excited that as a county we were able to use grant money to purchase these adaptions for our voters. We take pride in offering strong and secure elections and part of our strength is being able to adapt and assist with almost all voter needs and requests. With Duo Go, we are making sure every voter in Grimes Co. gets a chance to make their vote count,” Grimes County Elections Administrator Lucy Ybarra.