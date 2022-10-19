Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Hwy. 105 crash victim dies

Matthew Ybarra
October 19, 2022 - 00:00
News
 A two-vehicle crash sent a Montgomery resident to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, Oct. 11.

 

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating the accident that occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Texas Highway 105 East near County Road 204. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2003 Toyota Celica was traveling westbound and was slowing to a stop to turn into a private drive. A 2007 Nissan Pathfinder traveling westbound behind the Toyota struck the rear of the vehicle.

 

The driver of the Toyota, Melissa Wood, 45, of Montgomery, was air-lifted to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital in serious condition. She died the following day. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

