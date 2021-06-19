Dead body found behind Dairy Queen
Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt confirmed a deceased body was located behind Dairy Queen in Navasota Saturday, June 19.
Navasota Chief of Police Shawn Myatt said the deceased was identified as David Stolz, 33, of Navasota. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
According to Myatt, at approximately 2 p.m. Navasota Police Department was notified of the deceased body. The deceased is a Caucasian male in his 30’s. Myatt stated he doesn’t believe there is foul play but the body will likely be sent for an autopsy for a toxicology.
At this time the name of the deceased is not being released.