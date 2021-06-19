Dead body found behind Dairy Queen

***UPDATE***



Navasota Chief of Police Shawn Myatt said the deceased was identified as David Stolz, 33, of Navasota. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

*Full story in Wednesday's edition.

________

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt confirmed a deceased body was located behind Dairy Queen in Navasota Saturday, June 19.

According to Myatt, at approximately 2 p.m. Navasota Police Department was notified of the deceased body. The deceased is a Caucasian male in his 30’s. Myatt stated he doesn’t believe there is foul play but the body will likely be sent for an autopsy for a toxicology.

At this time the name of the deceased is not being released.