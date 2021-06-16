Grimes County LL begins all stars

Grimes County Machine Pitch All Star baseball and softball teams wrapped up their season competing in the Little League East District 13 tournament with a pair of great showings. The machine pitch softball tournament was held in La Grange beginning with the Grimes County lady sluggers compiling a 2-2 record. It was ...

