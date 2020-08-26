Democrats select treasurer candidate for November ballot

The Grimes County Democrat Party Executive Committee held a Special Meeting Thursday, Aug. 20, and selected Tara Gamble to fulfill the unexpired term of the Grimes County Treasurer on the November General Election ballot. The position became vacant Aug. 7 when county treasurer Janice A. Trant died from complications while being treated for Covid-19.

Gamble, a health care professional for 17 years, is currently employed at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bryan and is also the owner of a small business in Navasota.

Lady T’s Tax Service, LLC, has been in operation for two years but Gamble’s experience as a tax professional and certified notary public extends back five years. Her business experience makes her comfortable working with figures and cash. She considers her strengths to be her orderly mind and methodical way of thinking as well as her “strong experience in financial control and budgeting.”

The Navasota native’s work experience also includes four years as the secretary for the City of Navasota Parks and Recreation department and she served Grimes County’s Girl Scouts in 2019 in a volunteer capacity as the Grimes County Girl Scout Cookie Director.

The 2003 graduate of Navasota High School is a single mother of three daughters.

Gamble said, “I have a strong commitment to the Grimes County area because this is my home.”