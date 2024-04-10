Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Deputy not fooled during April 1 traffic stop

April 10, 2024 - 00:00
ANDERSON — A Grimes County Sheriff Deputy arrested a Louisiana woman on drug and weapon charges as she was stopped traveling through Grimes County on April Fool’s Day, April 1. The deputy stated he was patrolling Texas 90 in Anderson. Around 7:48 p.m. he noticed a vehicle that appeared to display ...

