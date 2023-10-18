Distasteful donut

A 17-year-old was charged with criminal mischief for damaging a Navasota soccer field the day before Navasota Youth Soccer League was set to host opening ceremonies.

Navasota Police Department were informed Oct. 13, of a video circulating on social media that showed a truck doing donuts on the city soccer fields at the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Drive. Officers met with the Navasota Parks Director and verified damage to the field.

Officers identified the truck later that after afternoon and identified the driver of the truck as a 17-year-old male.

The field was unusable, and a temporary field was set up on a different portion of the park for opening-day.