Realtors, developers get GC scoop at info breakfast

Realtors, developers and service providers got a peek at Grimes County’s future, thanks to the 2023 Realtors & Developers Breakfast hosted by the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce. The invitation-only event was held Thursday, Oct. 19 at The Windrow Event Center, 14648 SH 105 in Plantersville, with breakfast provided by Red Board Tavern & Table, Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen and Brookshire Brothers.

Speakers included TxDOT Bryan District Engineer Chad Bohne, Richards ISD Superintendent William Boyce and Iola ISD school board Vice-President Alec Pointer. Navasota’s Economic Development Director Rayna Teicheira and Development Services Director Lupe Diosdado provided data on city housing and development.

County property for sale After opening comments from Chamber Executive Director Lucy Ybarra, Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth III welcomed attendees and quickly went into marketing mode saying, “We have a lot of expansion going on. It’s very important that we have sales property whether it’s commercial or residential.”

Fauth announced the latest county-owned properties for sale. Joining the Anderson Annex on W. Buffington Avenue and 8-acres behind the Navasota Annex on Veterans Memorial Drive are the old county clerk’s building and the old maintenance building, both on Main Street in Anderson. The newest properties are listed at $225,000 each.

TxDOT project timelines Chad Bohne began with a reminder that Texas has not experienced a day without a fatality on a public road since Nov. 7, 2000. Deaths statewide are “typically” over 4,000 a year with more than 100 in the 10-county Bryan District. Bohne then provided an update on Grimes County road projects and responded to questions. See down below.

Small schools tackle growth

Richards ISD Superintendent William Boyce describes his TEA “B” rated, 2-A school as having a “private school feel.” The district employs 20 teachers and boasts an average class size of 17 students.

The 132-square mile school district in east Grimes County is unique in that it’s located in Grimes, west Montgomery and southwest Walker counties, and is seeing its share of growth. From approximately 175 students three years ago, Richards ISD opened its doors this school year to 230 students.

Boyce thanked the Richards community for passing a $6.9 million bond in 2021, the first and only successful bond since 1965 when the current school building was built. New additions include four classrooms, an ag building, covered sidewalks, bus barn and a competition gymnasium.

Boyce said, “We have a new baseball field with lights, for the first time in Richards history.”

According to Iola ISD school board Vice-President Alec Pointer, Iola’s enrollment increased from 541 students three years ago to 610 this year.

Pointer said, “We’ve added 538 houses since 2017. Right now we have seven active subdivisions being built in Iola and four in some stage of planning. The ones that are currently active are about 200 lots and the same for the ones being platted. We’re expecting a lot of kids!”

The school board used fund balance to move ahead with a new transportation building, a playground, bathroom and concession stand upgrades and enhanced safety measures.

Recalling the failed 2022 bond, Pointer said, “We’re talking to our community to figure out how they want us to proceed.”

Pointer praised Iola’s college- prep and CTE programs but said lower salaries sometimes cause teachers to leave.

He added, “The next year they come back to Iola because of our culture, our kids and the support the community gives.”

Navasota housing needs, projects

Economic Development Director Rayna Teicheira presented demographic data about Navasota’s 8,000 residents and business community. The median age is 35 years old and the City employs approximately 3,700 people in 285 establishments of which 61% are small businesses.

Teicheira said, “Transitioning to housing data, approximately 67% of households are owner-occupied compared to 33% renter-occupied.”

The City’s 2022 housing study, which included Grimes County residents working in Navasota, revealed that nearly 83% of Navasota’s workforce lives outside the City and commutes in to work, highlighting the “huge demand that we have for housing here in Navasota.”

Teicheira said, “Collecting data from the City’s utility billing department showed that 82% of housing is single- family and 18% is multifamily units including duplexes and triplexes and very few apartment complexes.”

She added, “We’re trying to get the full scope of what our housing needs are.”

The full survey is available at www.navasotaedc.com.

Development Services Director Lupe Diosdado reviewed some completed projects within the city limits such as Wilson Fitness and Elliot Team Ford and recapped current residential developments.

New businesses on the horizon include Wildflyer Mead, Fairway Self-Storage, a new motel and the Alta Mira Subdivision with 380 lots plus another 300 home subdivision on the drawing board.

Diosdado said, “During the current calendar year, we’ve issued 96 new home permits…we’re averaging over 200 people every year that move to the city. That’s a lot of people coming in. Total investment currently, is over $21 million with some commercial making it over $23 million.”

Diosdado recapped infrastructure and airport projects and the City’s investment in walkability on the west side.

He continued, “With all the new housing, you need water, you need services. We’re looking at building a new water tower, new water well and at some point, we’ll get a new fire station.”

TxDot Details

• 1774 pavement issues resolved.

• Anderson center turn lane wrapping up.

• SH 30 center turn lane between Carlos and Twin Oaks Landfill to be complete by holidays, or end of the year.

• Left turn lane work in progress on SH 105 West.

• FM 2/SH 6 intersection to be complete in about 18 months.

• Work will begin in 2026 to widen bridge on SH 30 over Navasota River and add lane barriers.

• Improvements to SH 105 East at SH 6 include a four-lane divided highway and direct connect to SH 6.

• Grimes County I-14 Corridor meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m., Oct. 24 at the Grimes County Fairgrounds.

• A four-lane divided highway on SH 249 in Grimes County is scheduled to go to contract in 2029 but as early as 2026-2027 “with support and assistance.” Involves land purchase and utility work.

• No plans to widen SH 90 between Anderson and Navasota.

• Construction of turning lanes to several county roads off SH 105 East between SH 249 and SH 6 will begin summer 2024.

• “No simple answer” regarding grade separation over railroad tracks in Navasota as it requires cooperation of Union Pacific, BNSF, TxDOT and the City of Navasota; however, TxDOT smoothing the crossing over the tracks.

• No plans to make SH 30 four lanes in Shiro area, can only consider signage and designate a “no passing zone.”

• No plans to add lanes to SH 6 between Navasota and College Station, widening inside B-CS.

• TxDOT would consider reducing speed on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station to 70 mph but have no plans at this time.