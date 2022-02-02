District 12 candidates take center stage

Republican voters heard fi·om Texas House District 12 primary candidates at a fomm hosted by the Grimes County Republican Party Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Grimes County Fairgrounds. The forum began with two-minute introductions in ballot order beginning with Ben Bius, followed by Joshua Hamm and incumbent, Representative Kyle Kacal.

Bius, a Huntsville business owner, talked about his lifelong commitment to Conservatism saying, "l've always helped candidates like Ben Leman, Lois Kolkhorst and Donald Trump. I'm a conservative, I'm a Christian, I'm a business owner and I believe I can do a wonderful job in the Texas legislature."

Army veteran Hamm shared his blue-collar perspective, and how after coming home from military service, realized his children "have less freedom than I did when I went overseas."

Hamm said, "You have to use the power of the position to push conservatism."

Kacal cited his successful bail reform legislation and added, "We've put bullet-proof windshields in all our DPS cars in the budget. That needs to be moved to the local level. Our sheriffs and our Border Patrol are second to none."

Lighting round!

In a 20-second per question lightning round, the candidates responded to questions about the size of government, legislative priorities, legalizing marijuana, deporting ilJegal immigrants, election worker experience, political alignments, taxpayer funded lobbyists, the Teacher Retirement System, a border wall and committee preferences.

In response to the question ' Would you ever vote to legalize marijuana?' Bius replied in one word, ''No."

Hamm and Kacal were of like mind that medical marijuana should be available to veterans for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Regarding deportation, Hamm said eliminating the economic incentives would prompt illegal immigrants to leave voluntarily. Kacal expressed his support of the 1940s Bracero program for legalized workers but stressed the need for control of the border for safety's sake. Bius blamed the country's "dire straits" on the Biden Administration saying, "I agree with Donald Trump."

On the border wall, Bius said, "We could guard that border and nothing could cross that border without our permission if we use high technology along with a wall. We are at war."

Hamm said, "We should use our funds, and our troops and our resources to make it happen. We've seen the federal government is not going to do it. It's incumbent upon Texas to protect Texans."

Kacal said, "We need to finish the wall. We need to close the gaps in the wall. We need different rules of engagement for the men and women who are defending that wall so they can fight to keep the border secure."

Down to the nitty-gritty

Over the next hour and a quarter, the candidates had 90-seconds to respond to more detailed questions about qualifications, con stituent expectations, past campaigns, voting records, governmental interference in medical treatment, consequences for breaking quorum, a consumption tax and legislation impacting local governmental entities.

Regarding high-speed rail, all three candidates said they would continue the fight begun by Rep. Ben Leman.

Some questions were candidate-specific such as Bius' position on abolishing the Texas Enterprise Fund, a tool used to encourage economic development in economically depressed census blocks.

Bius said, "I don' t propose to prescribe to a community what they should do but I believe you need to be a lot more wise in giving assistance to businesses just to say I brought something to town."

When Hamm was asked if he would stay in politics if unsuccessful in this election, he explained his involvement on a grassroots level and the request by others to run and said, "We need to start push-ing to have greater patriotic Americans step up and step out. That's what I've done and will continue to do."

Kacal was asked about his most important piece of legislation authored or sponsored.

Citing the Damon Allen Act, he said, "I've spent the last three sessions working on bail reform. We simply want to give judges, JPs and magistrates the ability to deny bail. I will not stand and allow men that have issues and kill be able to make bail and get back on the streets and do it again."

Some questions put the candidates on the hot seat. For Bius, it was about previous unsuccessful campaigns bids. Kacal was asked to explain his votes on Medicaid expansion and same-day voter registration.

One of the most detailed questions involved the complex issue of rural counties, municipalities and school districts using taxpayer dollars for "lobbying" through member organizations such as the Texas Association of Counties, Texas 11unicipal League and the Texas Association of School Boards. Would the candidates support exemptions based on population or budget size?

Kacal said, "Small rural counties need help and we fix it with population restrictions. Yes, I would protect my mral counties. Local control."

While Bius agreed with Kacal and favored "bracketing," Harnm did not support compromise and said needs should be made known through county commissioners and/or the elected representative.

Wrapping up

In closing, Kacal said he has already begun working for District 12 communities on numerous projects and will "hit the ground running."

He said, " I promise you will not see a harder working state rep."

Hamm, citing the need for a fresh perspective and new blood, said, "You will need warriors willing to step up and take the fight to the enemy."

Bius ended the forum saying he will stand up for "our shared values," and spend "his golden years se1ving the Great State of Texas."

In the absence of a Democrat opponent in the November General Election, the candidate prevailing in the March l Republican primary, or the May 24 runoff, will be sworn in as District 12 State Representative January 2023.

To view the forum in its entirety, go to www.facebook.com/NavasotaExaminer/videos/11908057015440