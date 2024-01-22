Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Published 16 hours ago
DPS urges caution on wet roadways

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing editor
January 22, 2024 - 21:47
  • Article Image Alt Text

Rainfall attributed to numerous accidents on Brazos Valley roadways Monday, Jan. 22, claiming lives.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz provided safety tips for driving in inclement weather.  

“The area has seen some bad crashes today, and has unfortunately claimed some lives,” said Ruiz. “The weather is still calling for more rain and slippery roads.”

Safety tips for driving on wet roadways 

• Slow down, give space, and keep distance. Water can collect on the road and cause you to hydroplane. 

• Check your tires. If your tires do not have much tread left, there is a higher possibility of hydroplaning. 

• Lights on, even in the daytime, to keep everyone safe. Turn the switch all the way on, and don’t depend on your automatic lights. 

• Check the weather: Stay informed on roadway and weather conditions. 

• Stay in the loop: Follow your local news and authorities for updates and tips on road safety.

Updated road conditions are available at www.drivetexas.org.

