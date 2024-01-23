Suspect caught during armed assault

Navasota Police responded to a convenience store robbery in progress with possible shots fired Monday night on the west side of town.

Officers were dispatched around 11 p.m. Jan. 22, to the 700 block of West Washington Avenue. When officers arrived, they were approached by a business employee and customer outside, who said a male subject was armed with a firearm inside the store.

Officers approached the store and observed the suspect. He was quickly taken into custody. Several thousand dollars in damage was reported including several broken doors, and merchandise thrown throughout the business.

The firearm was reported stolen out of the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Juan Luis Olivares, 17, of Navasota, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, and criminal mischief of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000. He was booked into the Grimes County Jail.

No business employees or customers were injured.