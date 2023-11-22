Dr. Stone earns School Business Certification

The Texas Association of School Business Officials announced Dr. Tracy Stone, an assistant superintendent at Navasota ISD, earned her Registered Texas School BusinessAdministrator (RTSBA) certification.

TASBO certifications are highly respected - and often encouraged - by school districts across Texas. Districts understand that a TASBO certification means a professional is educated in school business and dedicated to the profession.

TASBO offers four levels of certification, and Dr. Stone has earned the highest level of certification requiring completion of 15 courses that each mandate mastery performance on course exams while demonstrating integrity, character, ethical behavior, and efficiency and competency on the job. The TASBO certification program continues to be the standard for Texas school finance and operations staff.

“TASBO officials have to be advancing and learning and knowing more of how to provide resources to our students,” expresses Pattie Griffin, a lead instructor for TASBO. “TASBO has the best learning platform in public education.”

Dr. Stone has served the Navasota Independent School District since 2017. She is currently the Assistant Superintendent working in the areas of instruction, learning, accountability, human resources and federal funding. She earned her Bachelor and Master’s degrees from Texas A&M University and her Doctorate degree from Lamar University. She has served Texas public schools for 27 years.