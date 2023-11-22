Community health challenge

Navasota has answered the challenge. To encourage healthy living, the community of Navasota will be competing in the 2024 It’s Time Texas Community Challenge.

The community will get points for every healthy activity you do, from a walk around the block, eating healthy, to a full workout or sports activity. Simply download the app, https://ittcommunitychallenge. com/, register, and begin entering your activities.

You can also get points for group activity and points may be earned by individuals, churches, community organizations, businesses, any groups. “I hope you will join me, as I don’t much care for coming in second place to anyone,” said Navasota Mayor Bert Miller. “We are Navasota.”

The challenge runs Jan. 8 through March 3