Drone used to locate theft suspects

ROANS PRAIRIE — Officers used an aerial search to locate suspected thieves who attempted to evade officers on foot Nov. 4.

According to a release by Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:10 p.m., a deputy was approached by the store clerk in the TIME MAXX parking lot, 8457 SH 90 N in Roans Prairie. The clerk pointed toward a black Dodge Challenger that was leaving the store and heading north on Texas 90 toward Anderson.

The clerk said the occupants of the vehicle stole some items from the store. The deputy quickly caught up to the suspected vehicle and had dispatch contact the store to determine what items were reportedly taken from the store. At that time the clerk advised dispatch there were multiple occupants in the vehicle.

The deputy observed the car did not have a license plate light and for officer safety, requested an additional unit. A Department of Public Safety Trooper arrived to assist.

The driver of the vehicle, Jaran Noel Young, informed law enforcement he had just come from TIME MAXX. The three passengers were identified as John Otis Tyler, Kevaughn Lockett and Korben Miller.