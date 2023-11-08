JESSIE HENRY “BUBBA” BRANCH 1946 – 2023

Jessie Branch was born Sept. 28,1946 to proud parents, Ernest and Mavis Branch, in Grimes County. He was the third child of 10 siblings. Known as “Bubba” to his family and friends, At an early age, Jessie accepted Christ at Salem First Baptist Church, under the leadership of Reverend Stevenson in Navasota. Jessie attended and graduated from George Washington Carver High School. After high school graduation, he served his country in the US Army. Jessie worked at Grocers Supply and Lowe’s for many years as a truck driver. After retirement, he later worked driving trucks periodically.

Jessie was known for his opinions and for being outspoken. He was always on time and always willing to help everyone. Jessie had a passion for watching football, talking on the phone with friends and lawn care.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1,2023, Jessie was called from Earthly Labor to his Heavenly Reward. Waiting on the other side for him are his loving parents, Ernest and Mavis Branch, his siblings Ernest Jean Lee, Georgia Pearl King and Patrick Kirk; Nephews Anthony Lee, Willie Henderson III and Great Nephew Jer’Darian Adams.

He leaves to cherish, love and memory are his devoted wife Gloria of Houston; stepdaughter, Felicia of Houston; stepsons, Terry of Houston and Damon of Austin; grandchildren, Terry III, Joseph, Brittany, Ta’Quan, Tavares and Gary; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Aidan, Skylar, Joseph, Grayson, Paige, Taden, Tores, Ta’Lynn and Kevin; four sisters, Ethel, Cathy (David), Edith (Micheal), Jeraldine (Terry), Marilyn (Henry); stepsister, Lula and brother, Charles; aunt Ruby Jewel Sneed; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov/ 11, 2023, at Salem House of Blessing (1515 East Sycamore) in Navasota. Viewing will be at 10 a.m.