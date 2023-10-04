Drugs, weapon, money seized

A 34-year-old Navasota man, Garrick Dontray Wheatfall, was arrested Oct. 1, after Navasota Police seized several pounds of marijuana while executing a search warrant at the 200 block of Moore Street.

On Sept. 26, Navasota Police Department with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and a College Station Police Department K-9 unit searched the residence. During the search officers seized several pounds of marijuana, a firearm, cash and paraphernalia related to narcotic distribution.

A warrant was issued for Wheatfall, he was arrested five days later at the same home that was searched. Wheatfall is charged with two counts of possession of marijuana 4oz-5 pounds, a state jail felony. He remains in Grimes County Jail on a $3,500 bond.