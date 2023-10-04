SAVE THE DATE: Crime Stoppers to honor law enforcement, name top LEO for 2023

Join the Grimes County Crime Stoppers Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in honoring the law enforcement agencies which serve Grimes County. Awards for Meritorious Service and Officer of the Year for acts of dedication and bravery during 2023 will be announced.

The event’s guest speaker is a friend, counselor and confident of law enforcement, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office chaplain, Pastor Mac Vaughn.

Willy 1550’s Kenny Graves, serving as emcee, will be back for his fourth year keeping the evening moving along.

Dinner catered by Mark McGinty’s Best Thing Smoking Barbecue will be free for law enforcement personnel and their families and by donation for the general public.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Anderson, 1962 SH 90 inAnderson with the program to begin at 6 p.m.

For information on sponsorships, law enforcement personnel prize drawings and monetary donations, contact Marilyn Bettes at (817) 729-9096, Debbie Grimes at (936) 870-7353 or Connie Clements at (979) 777-3631.