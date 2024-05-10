E. coli found in Navasota well

A sample taken from a water well in Navasota tested positive for E. coli Bacteria. Navasota officials said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the water is safe to drink and boiling water is not necessary.

Navasota issued a press release Friday afternoon stating they were notified that a sample taken from the water well tested positive for E. coli. The City immediately shut down the well, it will remain closed until the bacteria is no longer present.

City officials said water from the wells are disinfected with chlorine at the water treatment plant prior to distribution. All distribution samples are currently in compliance and don’t require boiling.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER

The City of Navasota public water system had a water well that tested positive for E. coli Bacteria in the water supply May 10. These bacteria can make you sick, and are a particular concern for infants, young children and people with weakened immune systems.

WHAT SHOULD I DO? WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

Fecal indicators are microbes whose presence indicates the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. Microbes in these wastes can cause short–term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking this water.

CORRECTIVE ACTION

The water well has been isolated from the water system until test results show the well is E. coli negative. The City anticipates the problem will be resolved within 10 days.

For more information contact, Matthew Julian, chief water operator, 936-825-6450.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.