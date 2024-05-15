Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Pedophile sentenced to 35 years

May 15, 2024 - 00:00
News
ANDERSON — A Grimes County man received a 35–year prison sentence after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child. Juan Galindo, 44, pled before 12th District Court Judge David Moorman, May 13. In June 2023, Grimes County Sher i ff ’s Office received information that Galindo sexually abused two ...

