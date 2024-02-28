Early voting continues through March 1

Early voting for the March primary ends Friday, March 1, and the filing deadline for the May 4 election ended Feb. 16. Early voting totals have surpassed the totals from the 2022 primary. As of Feb. 26, there have been 1,539 in-person voters. Of those, 1,421 have casted a Republican ballot ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!