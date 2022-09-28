Ellwood recognized for 50th anniversary

Examiner photo by Connie Clements

Navasota Mayor Bert Miller signed a proclamation recognizing Ellwood Texas Forge Navasota’s 50th anniversary. The company, originally founded in 1972, employs 225 workers and ships products worldwide for all types of uses, including military, automotive, maritime, aerospace, construction oil and gas, mining and others. Pictured left to right: Navasota Mayor Bert Miller, Navasota General Manager Steve Ingram, President Richard Allender, Machinist Supervisor Jose Cosino and Director of Human Resources Laurie Glameyer.