Capacity crowd witness Mize pinning

An overflowing crowd filled the Navasota Council Chambers at City Hall Thursday, Sept. 29, for the official swearing-in and pinning ceremony of newly appointed Navasota Police Chief Michael Mize. Retired Municipal Court Judge John LeFlore and current Municipal Court Judge Patricia Gruner performed the swearing-in.

“I am in awe seeing the overwhelming support from family, friends, coworkers, and the community who attended my official pinning ceremony today,” said Chief Mize. “Navasota is where I call home, and the togetherness of this community is unmatched. I will continue my duty to serve the community and maintain its integrity. Together, we can continue to make Navasota a great place to call home, and for others to visit.”

Mize was appointed as Interim Police Chief April 11, and following a nationwide search, Weeks officially appointed Mize to Navasota Police Chief during the Monday, Sept. 26, City Council meeting. Mize has over 16 years of experience in law enforcement having served in various positions including patrol officer, Investigator, Narcotics Investigator, Lieutenant, and Task Force Officer with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). He also holds a Master Peace Officer License. Most recently, Mize was awarded and recognized at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as the 2022 First Responder of the Year. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and is a 2006 graduate from the TEEX Texas Central Police Academy.

Chief Mize’s parents, Mike and Deni Mize officially removed the lieutenant bars and badge from his uniform. The chief bars were pinned by Mize’s daughters, Paisley and Zaylee Mize, with the assistance of Jason Castillo. Proud fiancée, Ana Cosino, officially pinned the chief badge. “Seeing how many people came out to support Chief Mize in his new role is a testament to show how much the community believe in his leadership,” said Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks.