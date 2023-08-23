Emotional pinning ceremony Officially marks deputies return

In an emotional ceremony Aug. 18, Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputy Preston Goode was pinned by his youngest son Gabriel. Little Gabriel, and his siblings, were adopted by Preston and his wife Brittany while Preston was employed with GCSO. Shortly after the adoption Gabriel was diagnosed with cancer and has been battling since. Preston worked as a jailer in 2006 for Waller County Jail. He worked for Waller County Sheriff’s Office from 2011-2019 In 2016 he acquired a dual commission with GCSO until 2020. His return to GCSO was official with the pinning ceremony.