Moore caught speeding, more charges ensue

A Mesquite man speeding through Grimes County Aug. 12, was arrested on numerous charges including two felonies.

Around 10:10 p.m., Sergeant Santana of Grimes County Sheriff’s Office was traveling southbound on Texas 90 returning from Singleton when he clocked a grey fourdoor sedan driving 98 mph. Santana activated his emergency lights to pull the vehicle over.

Santana said the driver slowed down but took a while to come to a complete stop. When talking to the driver, Korey LaWilliam Moore, age 40, Santana said Moore admitted to speeding. During the traffic stop Santana detected a strong odor of “burnt Marijuana” and instructed Moore to exit the vehicle.

A probable cause search was conducted. Santana recovered suspected methamphetamine, Xanax, Marijuana and a loaded firearm that was concealed near the engine block. Moore was arrested and booked into the Grimes County Jail. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1, a second-degree felony; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, a third-degree felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3, a ClassAMisdemeanor; Possession of Marijuana greater than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor; and no driver’s license, a Class C Misdemeanor.