Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Town of Anderson seeks Main Street property for permanent home
Next article
Emotional pinning ceremony Officially marks deputies return
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 4 days ago
Last updated 3 days ago
Read so far

Moore caught speeding, more charges ensue

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
August 23, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    MOORE
  • Article Image Alt Text

A Mesquite man speeding through Grimes County Aug. 12, was arrested on numerous charges including two felonies.

Around 10:10 p.m., Sergeant Santana of Grimes County Sheriff’s Office was traveling southbound on Texas 90 returning from Singleton when he clocked a grey fourdoor sedan driving 98 mph. Santana activated his emergency lights to pull the vehicle over.

Santana said the driver slowed down but took a while to come to a complete stop. When talking to the driver, Korey LaWilliam Moore, age 40, Santana said Moore admitted to speeding. During the traffic stop Santana detected a strong odor of “burnt Marijuana” and instructed Moore to exit the vehicle.

A probable cause search was conducted. Santana recovered suspected methamphetamine, Xanax, Marijuana and a loaded firearm that was concealed near the engine block. Moore was arrested and booked into the Grimes County Jail. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1, a second-degree felony; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, a third-degree felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3, a ClassAMisdemeanor; Possession of Marijuana greater than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor; and no driver’s license, a Class C Misdemeanor.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2023