Estupiñan located safely

The search for 19-year-old Sonia Estupiñan, concluded Monday afternoon, June 6, with her being located safely.

Navasota Police Officers were alerted of suspicious activity to the 800 block of Sixth Street, at Oakland Cemetery in Navasota. Officers located an abandoned vehicle and several other items, determined to belong to Estupiñan at the location.

Estupiñan was last seen Monday morning at approximately 8 a.m. at her residence in the 1700 block of Stone Ridge Drive in Navasota. Officers believed she was in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury, so a missing persons alert was released.

Officers began searching the area and surrounding properties. With the assistance of several local, state and federal agencies, Estupiñan was safely located at approximately 3:15 p.m. in a wooded area near Oakland Cemetery. She was treated by medics for minor injuries and dehydration.

Agencies assisting Navasota Police Department included: Navasota Fire Department, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9-unit, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Department of Public Safety, Grimes County Constable Pct. 3, Bryan Fire Department, Brazos Valley Amber Alert Network, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and CHI St. Joseph medics.

A spokesperson for NPD expressed thanks to all assisting agencies for the response and assistance that helped locate Estupiñan in a timely manner despite extreme heat taking a toll on search crews.

An ongoing criminal investigation is being conducted at this time. Anyone with information about this case are urged to contact the Navasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 936-825- 6410. The public is not believed to be in any danger.