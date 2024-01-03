Examiner welcomes new marketing consultant

The Examiner is beginning the new year by welcoming a familiar face back to the team. Caitlyn Druckhammer, who previously worked as an office assistant and part-time sales, has been hired as The Examiner Community Marketing Consultant/Sale Representative.

Druckhammer, a 2011 graduate of Navasota High School, is a lifelong resident of Navasota and Grimes County. Her and her fiancé, Josh Sechelski, have a 10-year-old daughter, Millie; and a 7-year-old son, Cutter.

“We are confident that Caitlyn will do a great job representing The Examiner,” said Examiner Publisher Ana Cosino. “Building a team of homegrown people who love Grimes County, and our local newspaper, is what makes our business successful. Caitlyn has a lot of marketing experience, and we know she will help all of our businesses, organizations, school districts, etc. thrive.” Druckhammer is no stranger to interacting with and promoting the community. She worked closely with Examiner staff in a previous role as an employee of Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce. In 2019, she began assisting The Examiner with part time sales and community development.

When the position opened in December 2023, Druckhammer was eager to rejoin The Examiner team. “One of my favorite things about working with The Examiner is interacting with locals, meeting new members of the community,” said Druckhammer. “Let’s face it, everyone loves The Examiner crew, and it is truly and honor to be a part of this team.”

2024 Goals

Marketing is a fast-paced business that is ever-changing, but customer service remains at the forefront for Druckhammer.

“My goal is to engage and build long lasting relationships with more businesses throughout Grimes County,” explained Druckhammer. “Our county is growing, and new businesses are constantly opening. Not everyone is aware of our local newspaper and what we do, or what we are able to offer the community. That is a big deal.”

Druckhammer said there are many who are not aware of the services The Examiner is able to provide. “It is important for people to know about The Examiner and the services we provide, because our services are not just beneficial for us, they benefit businesses as well.”

Print, digital, design oh my!

The Examiner was founded as print media, but they also provide marketing solutions over an array of platforms. Druckhammer is available to help develop a marketing strategy for all budgets and needs.

One of the new marketing tools Druckhammer is excited about is marketing on television screens. She said Granite Media Partners, who owns The Examiner, recently partnered with OnPremise Network to expand digital marketing and advertising.

Televisions are being placed across Grimes County. Advertising and news updates scroll across the screens. “What’s cool about television screens is not only does it offer digital marketing to businesses and the community, but we can change the ads as needed,” said Druckhammer.

There are multiple screens already placed throughout the county, but Druckhammer said The Examiner is still seeking host partners. She said don’t be alarmed if an OnPremise representative contacts you about being a host business — that means The Examiner staff likely suggested your business as a potential host.

Marketing solutions are only a phone call away

“I’m looking forward to a great year working with our wonderful businesses and local organizations,” said Druckhammer.

She urges anyone with marketing questions to contact her via phone, 936-825-6484, or email, Caitlyn.druckhammer@navasotaexaminer.com.