Christmas burglars sought

BEDIAS – Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for leads in the Christmas burglary of a well drilling business in Bedias. Around 3 a.m. Christmas morning, Dec. 25, a well drilling business at the 8,000 block of FM 1696 was burglarized. A suspicious truck, black or dark blue was observed in ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!