FBI assisting with bank robbery

BY MATTHEW YBARRA

Managing editor

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with Navasota Police Investigators to identify and capture suspects wanted in connection with a bank robbery from Nov. 2, 2021. Photos of the two suspects wanted in connection with robbing PNC Bank, 603 E. Washington Avenue, were released. Investigators believe they are in their late teens to early 20’s. They allegedly escaped in a 2009 HondaAccord, black in color.

In the original statement from Navasota Police Department, at around noon, two African-American males wearing hoodies left the bank and fled into a wooded area behind the bank. The area is located near Brule Field and has a small creek that runs through it.

The black, four-door Honda, was parked near the center of Brule Elementary School. A third suspect may have been driving the get-away vehicle. Search dogs were brought in to search the area, but the suspects had already fled.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery are urged to call Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000 or Navasota Police Department, 936-825-6410.