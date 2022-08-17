Life lost on Highway 105

BY MATTHEW YBARRA

Managing editor

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Houston man Wednesday, Aug. 10, near the intersection of Texas State Highway 105 east and County Road 417. DPS Sergeant, Justin Ruiz, said the preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 1:05 p.m., a 2014 Dodge Ram Pickup traveling westbound on Hwy. 105 stopped for vehicles turning onto CR 417. A 2009 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound and for an unknown reason failed to drive in a single lane and came to a stop in the eastbound lane facing north.

A 2015 Kenworth 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound and struck the Equinox causing it to spin around and strike the Dodge.

The driver of the Equinox, Jimmie Williams, 70 of Houston, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Mark Laughlin. The driver of the Dodge and 18-wheeler were uninjured. Highway 105 was closed in both directions until 4:35 p.m. DPS is still investigating the case to determine the exact cause of the accident.