A feast fit for a King

TODD MISSION — The Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission is the largest Kingdom in Texas offering a variety of villages, food, drinks, entertainment and merriment.

When looking for the best value in the Kingdom, The King’s Feast is as advertised, “A Forkin’ Good Time.” This is the perfect setting for couples, friends and groups large or small.

The two-hour feast features a six-course meal beginning with the Plowman’s Amuse, a Plowman’s picnic of cheeses, marinated vegetables, oven breads with Branston Pickle and Picadilli. Following the appetizer is a fresh salad followed by leek and potato bisque.

The main entrée includes

• Prime Rib of the Beefeaters, magnificent prime rib of beef, the King of cuts, crusted with the salt of Maldon salt, roast garlic and herbs.

• The Dreads of Porke, cured Loin of Porke braided and flame broiled Pirate’s Jerk Rub of Basil Drake.

• Grande Brochette of Hens, grilled chicken with herbs and meade glace.

• Wild Potatoes, Mushrooms, Vegetables — mushrooms and seasonal vegetable roasted with Olive Oil.

Dessert features pineapple upside down cake.

Realm’s Cellars are open for wine, mead, ale, lager, tea and the Kings appointed Bakers serve throughout the feast. You can partake of all the drinks you can legally consume.

Entertainment throughout the meal includes song, dance, comedy and a royal visit from the King and Queen.

Ticket prices begin at $119 per person and includes a 2023 commemorative tankard. Price does not include Faire admission. For more information visit, https://www.kingsfeast.com/.