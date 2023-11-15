Voters approved raises for retired teachers

Texas voters passed 13of-14 constitutional amendments during the Nov. 7, election. Among the amendments passed are raises for retired teachers, massive property tax cuts, and the creation of a water fund.

Grimes County voters passed proposition 9 by 82.08% with 2,758 votes for and 602 votes against. The proposition allows legislation to provide cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) or other benefit enhancements to eligible annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

“Passing Proposition 9 will now give retired teachers, who dedicated their lives to educating our children, a one-time cost-ofliving adjustment between 2% and 6%,” said retired teacher Amy Jarvis. “Teachers like me who are retired since Sept. 1, 2004 have never received a COLA. In addition, most retired teachers are not eligible to receive Social Security.”

Trisha Harris was also excited to see the proposition pass. “I am proud of the way TRTA (Texas Retired Teachers Association) members rallied friends, family and the general public to this win,” she said. “Even though the cost of living has gone up 17% since the last COLA, retired teachers are glad for the 2, 4 and 6% made possible with the passing of this proposition.”

Harris reiterated what Jarvis said that most teachers don’t have Social Security. “Most people don’t realize that 90% of Texas retired teachers receive no Social Security benefits which made this a crucial election.”

Unofficial Grimes County voting results

• Election results will be presented during the Nov. 15, Grimes County Commissioners Court meeting for canvassing.

Proposition 1 - Establishes a right to farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management in the state constitution.

Early Total Percentage FOR 1,065 3,092 91.18% AGAINST 118 299 8.82% Race Total 3,391 Proposition 2 - Allow local governments to exempt child-care facilities from property taxes.

Early Total Percentage FOR 489 1,925 58.3% AGAINST 469 1,377 41.7% Race Total 3,302 Proposition 3 - Prohibit a wealth or net worth tax. Early Total Percentage FOR 959 2,726 81.96% AGAINST 203 600 18.04% Race Total 3,326 Proposition 4 - Increase homestead tax exemption to $100,000 and increase state funding for public education.

Early Total Percentage FOR 1,073 3,039 90.37% AGAINST 98 Race Total 3,363 Proposition 5 - Renames the National Research University Fund to the Texas University Fund and establishes an ongoing revenue source from the accrued interest of the economic stabilization fund.

Early Total Percentage FOR 621 1,691 51.41% AGAINST 527 1,598 48.59% Race Total 3,289 Proposition 6 - Creates the Texas Water Fund to finance water projects. Early Total Percentage FOR 828 2,327 70.32% AGAINST 326 982 29.68% Race Total 3,309 Proposition 7 - Creates the Texas Energy Fund and authorizes funding to modernize electric generation facilities.

Early Total Percentage FOR 785 2,208 66.89% AGAINST 369 1,093 33.11% Race Total 3,301 Proposition 8 – Creates the Texas Broadband Infrastructure Fund to finance high-speed broadband access.

Early Total Percentage FOR 735 2,006 60.77% AGAINST 424 1,295 39.23% Race Total 3,301 Proposition 9 - Authorizes the state legislature to make cost-of-living adjustments or other benefit enhancements to eligible annuitants of the teacher retirement system.

Early Total Percentage FOR 999 2,758 82.08% AGAINST 176 602 17.92% Race Total 3,360 Proposition 10 - Authorizes an ad valorem tax exemption on equipment and inventory manufactured by medical or biomedical companies.

Early Total Percentage FOR 666 1,819 55.81% AGAINST 477 1,440 44.19%

Race Total 3,259 Proposition 11 - Authorizes the state legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to allow the county to issue bonds to fund parks and recreational facilities.

Early Total Percentage FOR 626 1,680 54% AGAINST 472 1,431 46% Race Total 3,111 Proposition 12 - Abolishes the Galveston County treasurer. Early Total Percentage FOR 611 1,682 55.7% AGAINST 458 1,338 44.3%

Race Total 3,020 Proposition 13 - Increases the mandatory retirement age for state judges from 75 to 79.

Early Total Percentage FOR 453 1,240 37.85% AGAINST 695 2,036 62.15% Race Total 3,276 Proposition 14 - Creates the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund.

Early Total Percentage FOR 844 2,307 70.1% AGAINST 312 984 29.9% Race Total 3,291